Tramhaus - Seduction, Destruction

Tramhaus + Otala

Rough Trade Nottingham
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNottingham
Free

About

Rough Trade are excited to welcome Rotterdam's finest Tramhaus to Nottingham as part of their UK Tour.

Local support from Otala.

Rough Trade Nottingham is lift accesible.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tramhaus

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
150 capacity

