DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Kraken presents New Year's Evil at The World's End, featuring live music from The Scapegoats and Lewis Henry Floyd, FREE ENTRY from 6pm, with DJs from 11pm to 2am⚡️💥🎉
FREE ADMISSION until 11pm and £5 entry (on the door) from there on.
Free entry al...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.