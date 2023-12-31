Top track

The Scapegoats - Inferior

NEW YEAR'S EVIL at The World's End

The World's End, Camden
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

The Kraken presents New Year's Evil at The World's End, featuring live music from The Scapegoats, Lewis Henry Floyd and Experience Hendrix UK - FREE ENTRY from 6pm, with DJs from 11pm to 2am⚡️💥🎉

FREE ADMISSION until 11pm and £5 entry (on the door) from...

14+, 14 and 15 year old's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The World's End
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The World's End, Camden

Camden High St, Camden Town, London NW1 0NE, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

