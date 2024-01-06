DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Il popolo delle donne

Cinema Beltrade
Sat, 6 Jan, 1:20 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
v.o. italiano con sottotitoli in inglese

Il film evidenzia per la prima volta il rapporto fra la crescente affermazione sociale delle donne e l’aumento della violenza sessuale maschile. Quanto più il mondo delle donne, ancora inevitabilmente insicuro, vie...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open1:00 pm

