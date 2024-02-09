DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Macclesfield Comedy Club at RedWillow

RedWillow Macclesfield
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come along to RedWillow Macclesfield for another GUARANTEED night of huge laughs!

Expect the very best in TV comedians, award winners, circuit legends and the hottest new acts in comedy!

It's a night out like no other in town. Snap up your ticket...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nodding Dog Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

32a Park Green, Macclesfield, SK11 7NA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

