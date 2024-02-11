Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deep'n Morning Special Edition Carnival

Club Life
Sun, 11 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJPozzuoli
€23

About Ilario Alicante

Italian producer Ilario Alicante now fills up the clubs he used to party at – including Pacha and Amnesia – with his minimal techno tracks. The Deep Moves founder began his career producing beats with makeshift equipment in his bedroom. Fusing together a s Read more

Event information

Deep'n Morning Special Edition Carnival 2024

Ilario Alicante

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mulatto Srl.

Lineup

Ilario Alicante

Venue

Club Life

Via Raffaele Ruggiero, 181, 80125 Napoli NA, Italy
Doors open2:00 pm
900 capacity

