Known as one of the members of the "the current breakout stars of the Chinese hip-hop world - Higher Brothers" and recognized as the first & only Chinese Rapper to be RIAA-Certified GOLD (for Writing & Performance on “Midsummer Madness”), KnowKnow has long
Minty Boi x 88 Rising Present:
KnowKnow
at The Vermont Hollywood
April 5th 2024
all ages / 8:00pm
VIP lift available at knowknowvip.com
(Please note, a Vip Lift is not a ticket. Please buy a ticket first before you purchase the Vip lift.)
