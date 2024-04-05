DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KnowKnow in Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $58.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Dzknow

Known as one of the members of the "the current breakout stars of the Chinese hip-hop world - Higher Brothers" and recognized as the first & only Chinese Rapper to be RIAA-Certified GOLD (for Writing & Performance on “Midsummer Madness”), KnowKnow has long Read more

Event information

Minty Boi x 88 Rising Present:

KnowKnow

at The Vermont Hollywood

April 5th 2024

all ages / 8:00pm

VIP lift available at knowknowvip.com

(Please note, a Vip Lift is not a ticket. Please buy a ticket first before you purchase the Vip lift.)

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dzknow

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.