Top track

H.LA DROGUE - H

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

423Basement #3

DOCK B
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

H.LA DROGUE - H
Got a code?

About

Vous l’avez demandé, on vous a écouté… alors nouvelle année, nouvelle édition du Basement !

2024 oblige, on vous à préparer un évènement de zinzin et une lineup de tueur qu’on ne voit pas souvent sur scène, prêts ? ⚔️

𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘

@h.l.d92s • @ben.c2k • @41...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par 423EVENT & DOCK B.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BEN.C2K, DND

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.