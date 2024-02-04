DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MKULTRA, Zacarama!, Don Pardo, Bangladeafy, Post No Bills

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 4 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MKULTRA is a post genre professional shape shifter currently based in NYC. A veteran in the music scene, MK has been playing music since the age of 10, going through many different phases and experimenting with numerous styles, from Metal to Punk to Jazz t...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MKULTRA, DON PARDO, Post No Bills and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

