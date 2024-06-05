Top track

Wolf Eyes - Black Vomit

Wolf Eyes - 5th June At The White Hotel

The White Hotel
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wolf Eyes is a band from Michigan. Formed in the fall of 1996 by N. Young. They are known for their bizarre and otherworldly approach to music. Creating a sound that is both disturbing and hypnotic. The band has released numerous albums and EPs on various...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wolf Eyes

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

