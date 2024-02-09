DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Have you ever danced in a historic theater? Well now’s your chance as DROP hits the stage at Paral·lel 62, a stunningly magical venue that has existed in Barcelona since 1892!
Get ready for a blast from the past as we transport you to the era of funky tun...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.