DROP Presents Horse Meat Disco, Voilaaa, Marc Pané & Planet Venus

PARAL·LEL 62
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
From €14.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Have you ever danced in a historic theater? Well now’s your chance as DROP hits the stage at Paral·lel 62, a stunningly magical venue that has existed in Barcelona since 1892!

Get ready for a blast from the past as we transport you to the era of funky tun...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por DROP Dance Society.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Horse Meat Disco, Voilaaa, Marc Pané and 1 more

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

