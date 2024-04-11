DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It was 1:45pm when a black out plunged University of Baleham into darkness. When the lights came back up, Kirsty Steer was found dead in the drama studio. The last witnesses - her four best friends. The only evidence - her diary.
The truth is about to be...
