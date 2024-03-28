DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roof Show! Deep Sea Peach Tree, Self Help, Barefoot Young

Our Wicked Lady
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Covered and heated rooftop show!

Happy Hour 5-8

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deep Sea Peach Tree

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

