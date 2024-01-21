DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

“Ma la stampa d’arte?” Workshop di serigrafia

BASE Milano
Sun, 21 Jan, 3:00 pm
WorkshopMilano
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Un workshop illuminante sulla serigrafia con VerySeri, printmakers, artisti e professionisti nel settore della stampa d'arte. VerySeri ci accompagnerà nel mondo della serigrafia: parleremo della stampa d’arte e, sopratutto, la faremo assieme.

Dopo un dial...

Tutte le età
BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open2:45 pm

