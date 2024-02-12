DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

In The Mood for Love: Joe Bourne & The Century Room Jazz Orchestra

The Century Room
Mon, 12 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($25-$35 tickets | 7pm Show) The Century Room Jazz Orchestra backs up the legendary vocalist Joe Bourne for an incredible Valentine's Day Special! Bring that special someone to The Century for a date you'll never forget as Joe Bourne and the band play your...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

