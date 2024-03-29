Top track

SYNTHICIDE: Anything Box, TBA

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 29 Mar, 11:00 pm
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SYNTHICIDE presents the 1980s legends, Anything Box with support TBA! With alternative hits such as "Living in Oblivion" and "Jubilation," this will be their first NYC show.

Anything Box creates internationally known electronic music. The sound is pensive...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anything Box

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

