Chronicles of Dub: Soom T, Prince Fatty & More

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8

About

After our succesfull launch in 2023, Chronicles of Dub returns for their first night of the year!

Don't miss a night of Dub, Roots Reggae, Steppas and more sounds from across the soundsystem culture spectrum. 🇯🇲

🦁 Lineup 🦁

🦁 Soom T

🦁 Prince Fatty...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soom T, Prince Fatty, Solo Banton and 1 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

