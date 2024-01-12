Top track

Hunter/Game & Øostil - The Sky Above (feat. Ramwerk)

Future Factory x Koncept Present: Oostil (Afterlife), MANTi, Zaza Hayes

Future Factory San Francisco
Fri, 12 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
About

Join us on January 12th for an electrifying night of electronic music, featuring the anticipated return of Øostil to San Francisco.

Immerse yourself in a live audio-visual experience enhanced by Koncept's state-of-the-art production. Prepare to be transpo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Øostil, MANTi

Venue

Future Factory San Francisco

55 Natoma Street, San Francisco, California 94105, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

