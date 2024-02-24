Top track

Bad Bunny - MONACO

JETLAG GANG

Rockstore
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMontpellier
From €12

About

Samedi 24 février, le JetLag Gang revient faire trembler les enceintes du Rockstore !

Après une première édition dantesque, la Rédac de JetLag est de retour pour faire Perrear Montpellier hasta el amanecer au RockStore !

Reggaeton New School, Old School,...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open11:59 pm

