DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Playback: Adele

Night Tales Loft
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Playback is listening session experience, showcasing your favourite artists records played loud on Funktion 1 System.

For this Playback the venue will be lit by the beauty of candles, with a candle lit scene focussing around the stage.

Drinks will be ser...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.