DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Messer

sparte4 - Staatstheater Saarbrücken
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsSaarbrücken
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wo ein Krater liegt, muss es einen Vorfall gegeben haben. Etwas ist eingeschlagen oder ausgebrochen, wo jetzt Ruhe ist. 2012 spien Messer ein fiebriges Debüt in die brodelnde Begeisterung für Punk aus Deutschland und wuchsen zu einer prägenden Stimme im Po...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Messer

Venue

sparte4 - Staatstheater Saarbrücken

Eisenbahnstraße 22, 66117 Saarbrücken, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.