Top track

Memento Mori

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crywank

New Cross Inn
Fri, 10 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Memento Mori
Got a code?

About

Till the Wheels and New Cross Live present

Crywank (Full Band)

Crywank are a two-piece DIY folk band from Manchester, England. They focus mostly on sad songs.

https://crywank.bandcamp.com

with support from

Local News Legend

folk punk for teenage skun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Till the Wheels / New Cross Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crywank

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.