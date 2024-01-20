Top track

Dwell - Consider Me Blind

Dwell + The Book Club // Nobody’s Dad

Crofters Rights
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dwell

+ The Book Club & Nobody’s Dad

Saturday 20th January 2024

The Crofters Rights, Bristol

Entry 18+

"Following in the lane of slow core enthusiasts like deathcrash or Knifeplay, the five piece’s elongated rhythms are both quietly stirring and gorg...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunder.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dwell

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

