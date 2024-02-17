Top track

Catz 'n Dogz - Me Me Me

Catz 'n Dogz

SPYBAR
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The music speaks for itself with this talented and friendly Polish duo, Catz ‘n Dogz, as it makes you move, no matter the tempo, melody, or texture. The two gifted, men behind the name Catz ‘n Dogz, Grzegorz and Wojciech (AKA Greg and Voitek), both have an...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

