Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher

The Forge
Fri, 2 Aug 2024, 7:00 pm
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Irish Blues-Rock guitarist, songwriter Rory Gallagher started out in R&B power trio Taste in 1966. Taste supported Cream and Blind Faith before splitting in 1970 after their appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Rory Gallagher starting touring under h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

