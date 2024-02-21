DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Durham’s Alasdair Beckett-King is a stand-up comedian and actor who has brought his autobiographical sense of humour and visual gags to Mock the Week, BBC Radio 4 Extra and the Edinburgh Fringe.
Today with Alasdair Beckett-King and Rosie Holt
The Angel Comedy Social Club is just that: A social friendly, warm comedy club vibe - all on every wednesday at The Bill Murray. The idea is not only to have the funniest acts, and the friendliest audience b...
