DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dreamcatcher World Tour [Luck Inside 7 Doors]

Troxy
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £98.64

About

This is a 14+ event.

Billboard acclaimed K-pop girl group DREAMCATCHER are coming to London to meet their fans on the ‘Dreamcatcher 2024 World Tour [Luck Inside 7 Doors]’, live on February 21 at Troxy.

The 7-member girl group has proven their limitless...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by The Main Thing.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DREAMCATCHER

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

