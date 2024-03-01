Top track

MILANOSPORT - Molotov

MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 | Bologna

Covo Club
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€11.77

About

MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 | Bologna

presented by Dr. Martens

Planet Opal (live)

Milanosport (live)

TA GA DA (live)

Covo Club, venerdì 1 marzo

MI AMI CLUB TOUR 2024 - il giro dei live club italiani più significativi e rilevanti per l'ecosistema musicale l...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

MILANOSPORT, Planet Opal

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

