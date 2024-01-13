Top track

That's Progress

D.O.A. (Death Of Autotune) + Atshinonome

BIKO
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Death Of Autotune (D.O.A.) è il primo progetto musicale di tre amici della provincia di Brescia: Mr RowBrown, Lyo e Benzo. Con la loro incredibile padronanza musicale e una forte coscienza politica e di classe, l’impatto è devastante: tra alt...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

D.O.A. (Death Of Autotune)

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

