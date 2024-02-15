DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the second of four grand opening events at Space Banana as we welcome Mz Worthy for an exclusive 90 minute set.
Josh Pew will open the evening.
Effy K will close.
