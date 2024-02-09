DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Set In Motion | Debut Headline

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come and join Set In Motion and supports for a FREE night of live high energy alternative indie rock music in one of Nottingham’s most iconic venues! You will not want to miss ‘Set In Motion’s’ first headline show, be there!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

