Top track

Cats and Cats and Cats - The Boy With The Beak

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cats and Cats and Cats

The Lexington
Sat, 10 Aug 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cats and Cats and Cats - The Boy With The Beak
Got a code?

About

Cats and Cats and Cats return for their first show in 12 years.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Robot Needs Home Collective.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cats and Cats and Cats

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.