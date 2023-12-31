DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lattexplus NYE 2024

Uoll Loft
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyFirenze
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lattexplus NYE 2024

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Lattexplus
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Uoll Loft

Firenze, Firenze, città metropolitana di Firenze 50127, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

