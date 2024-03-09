Top track

Vecchi Di Merda

Giancane

Locomotiv Club
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ingresso riservato ai soci AICS - AICS membership card required - More Info at https://www.locomotivclub.it/tesseramento/

10 anni di Giancane, 10 anni dalla stampa di Carne, il suo primo EP!
Per l’occasione ci sarà una ristampa in edizione limitata...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locomotiv Club

Lineup

Giancane

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

