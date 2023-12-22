DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Organikka Immersive Art Show + DJs

Secret Location, Barcelona
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ORGANIKKA presents IMMERSIÓ: ART + DJs

Viernes 22/12 a las 20hs.

Para terminar el año de la mejor manera, invitamos a dos artistas a jugar con lo lineal y lo caótico, lo digital y lo tangible, la fuerza de la simplicidad y la explosión 🎨

Ruben Landini...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Feijão Productions.
Venue

Secret Location, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

