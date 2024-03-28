DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fire In Her Eyes

Bermondsey Social Club
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sisters, songwriters and multi- instrumentalists ‘Fire In Her Eyes’ invite you to share their world. From psych-folk and progressive-rock to pop, soulful jazz and world music, they will take you on a journey you’ll never forget. Through mesmerising melodie...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bermondsey Social Club.
Lineup

Fire In Her Eyes

Venue

Bermondsey Social Club

Railway Arch, 19 Almond Rd, London SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

