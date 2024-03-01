DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kander & In Veruff

Centre Point
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Influence X Centre Point join forces once again to welcome a double-headline show in the form of Kander & In Veruff this March 1st ⚔️

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Influence & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kander

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Doors open11:00 pm

