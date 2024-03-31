Top track

Savage Master, Screamer, Bloodstar

recordBar
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$22.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the most exciting and electrifying bands in today’s occult heavy metal scene, during the first six years, SAVAGE MASTER swiftly built an impressive canon of work over the course of two cult albums, one EP, one single, and especially their over-the-t...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Savage Master, Screamer, Bloodstar

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

