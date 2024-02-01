Top track

Bingo with Currls - SXSW/NCF Fundraiser!

The Hope and Ruin
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:30 pm
SocialBrighton and Hove
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are hosting our very own ‘BINGO WITH THE CURRLS’ to fundraise for our trip to the USA! We’ve been given the incredible opportunity to play at New Colossus Festival in New York (THE BIG APPLE!) and also at the mega SXSW in none other than Austin, Texas....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bella Union.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Currls

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

