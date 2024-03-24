Top track

elrow Miami Music Week: RowsAttacks! 2024

Factory Town
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are no longer in Miami, here we are on our planet called elrow! All together in one great, non-stop party. Though it's all a constant blast, we have our bare necessities; we can't live without music, we need a never-ending shower of confetti to survive,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Gray Area
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

