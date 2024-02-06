Top track

Get Gone

beccs, Ok Cowgirl, Jackie West

The Sultan Room
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A memorable night of dream rock, experimental folk and indie pop featuring Brooklyn's beloved beccs, Ok Cowgirl, and Jackie West.

The show and audience will be filmed for use in an independent short film. Vibrant, dress-to-impress fits welcomed!

By atten...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jackie West, Ok Cowgirl

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

