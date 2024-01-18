DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Voxigma Lo “visual ideas i’m looking to explore”

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 18 Jan, 6:00 pm
ArtNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“visual ideas i’m looking to explore” is a collection of photographs conceived and birthed by Voxigma Lo. In their first solo exhibition, Voxigma Lo allows the audiences an eye into her dreams and how the world appears there.

Shot on 35mm film, Voxigma Lo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.