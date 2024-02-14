DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baby's Berserk and Chewy She's Valentine's Party

Whereelse?
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £8.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Buy one ticket* and bring your valentine/palentine for FREE!

Valentine's, Palentine's, Shhhhmalentine's!!!

Whatever your relationship status with Valentine's Day, we've got you baby!

Join us for a night of rock n roll theatrics at the electronic love r...

All ages
Presented by Awkwardness Happening
Lineup

Chewy She, Baby's Berserk

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

