Clinic ft. Monkey Safari (Made To Play)

Station1640
Wed, 20 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Clinic welcomes back Monkey Safari (Made To Play) on Wednesday, March 20th.

FREE Entry with RSVP!

2 for 1 drinks (10-11 PM).

For VIP table reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
Lineup

Monkey Safari

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

