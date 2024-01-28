DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Presto

Colonne 28
Sun, 28 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsParma
€10
Terzo appuntamento con Discopresto

Coccole 2000 dj set

Meynsense live

Rares live

Coccole dj set

Ballare domenica pomeriggio con il ritmo della notte

[Sunday feels right]

Tutte le età
Lineup

Rares

Colonne 28

Borgo Delle Colonne 28, 43121 Parma Parma, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

