Top track

Cherubs - Stag Party

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cherubs w/ The Grasshopper Lies Heavy, Suckling

Hotel Vegas
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cherubs - Stag Party
Got a code?

About

Formed in 1992, Cherubs emerged on the Austin, TX, LSD punk scene with a jackhammer of nightmarish, rhythm-driven song structures and plenty of Butthole Surfers whimsy and terror to keep things more than interesting. Fast forward 20 years later and the ban...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Grasshopper Lies Heavy, Cherubs

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.