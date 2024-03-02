Top track

My Everest + Support

The Camden Assembly
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a short break and an incredible string of shows in 2023 My Everest are back and ready to show you exactly what you have been missing!! Get ready to party the night away with a pint in hand for what is set to be one of their biggest shows yet!

14+ (under 16’s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Estelle Mey, My Everest

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

