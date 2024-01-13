DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Techno Party

Legend Club
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Techno Party:

Per la prima volta insieme sul palco del Legend Club:

Irinel George & Flaiv Darko

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Legend Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.