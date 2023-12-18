DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
lunedì h 18,00
A partire da una riflessione sulla condizione psico-fisica dell’esitazione, dal 2019 portiamo avanti una ricerca che interroga il processo compositivo di corpi in movimento. Nel tentativo di ripercorre la traiettoria di un percorso creativo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.