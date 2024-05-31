DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The LowDown Brass Band is a uniquely strong representation of Chicago Music culture. This talented all horn band leans heavily on dancehall and street beat rhythm, with the energy of conscious hip hop, jazz, reggae, and soul.
Chirp Radio & Riot Fest present...
LowDown Brass Band "$itizens of the World" Record Release Party
w/ The Crombies
DJ Sets by Selector // King Tony
$18.50 ADV // $22.25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you...
